Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

ROKU opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $4,023,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,750,174. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

