Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.