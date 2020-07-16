Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 309,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 114.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 331.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 205,781 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TMHC opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

