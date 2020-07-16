Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

