Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

