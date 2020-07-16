Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $584,551,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,000 shares of company stock worth $26,497,620. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

