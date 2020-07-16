Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

