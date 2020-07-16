Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,866 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

