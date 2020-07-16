Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 33,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

FRTA stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.80 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

