Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NYSE BX opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

