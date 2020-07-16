Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

