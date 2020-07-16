Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 165.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 236,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 135,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

