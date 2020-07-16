Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

Boeing stock opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

