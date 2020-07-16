Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after buying an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.