Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.