Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

