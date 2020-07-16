Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

