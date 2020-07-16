Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FMTX opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

