Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.5% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

