Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

CVX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

