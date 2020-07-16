Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

