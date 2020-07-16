Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 9,413.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,459.09 ($116.41).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLTR. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 8,040 ($98.94) to £106 ($130.45) in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £100 ($123.06) to £105 ($129.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($77.53) to GBX 6,500 ($79.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £102 ($125.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 9,000 ($110.76)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £110.85 ($136.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,180.97. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 69.78 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of £116.50 ($143.37). The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

In related news, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of £108.37 ($133.36), for a total transaction of £2,615,835.06 ($3,219,093.11). Also, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($140.29), for a total value of £76,152 ($93,714.00).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

