Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £105 at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from £100 ($123.06) to £105 ($129.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,508 ($67.78) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60) in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($104.60) to £104 ($127.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($77.53) to GBX 6,500 ($79.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($116.91) to £143.50 ($176.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,275 ($114.14).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.10 ($141.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 69.78 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of £116.50 ($143.37). The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86.

In related news, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($140.29), for a total value of £76,152 ($93,714.00). Also, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of £108.37 ($133.36), for a total value of £2,615,835.06 ($3,219,093.11).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.