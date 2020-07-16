Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.