FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPAY. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Brad Mitchell Bernstein sold 88,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $146,295.80. Also, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 202,720 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $253,400.00. Insiders purchased 324,991 shares of company stock valued at $448,694 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 137,362 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

