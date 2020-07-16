FirstCoin (FRST) Price Up 82.8% Over Last Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 82.8% against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $111,839.37 and approximately $78.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.21 or 0.99305267 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006162 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000380 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

