First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.75

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 73500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,145,000 after buying an additional 532,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,803,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

