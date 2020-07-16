First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.47

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.47 and last traded at $90.38, with a volume of 104200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

