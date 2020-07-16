First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

FRC stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

