FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 4,520,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,498,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 402,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FireEye by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FireEye by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 107,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

