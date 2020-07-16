Fintab Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Fintab has a market capitalization of $2,648.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fintab has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.04890749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032562 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab (CRYPTO:FNTB) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

