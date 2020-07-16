FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 54 ($0.66) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Netcall alerts:

NET opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.96 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.67.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.