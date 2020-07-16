FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BGO stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million and a P/E ratio of -46.21.

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

