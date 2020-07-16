FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BGO stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million and a P/E ratio of -46.21.
About Bango
