Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Finjan has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finjan news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $48,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,667 shares in the company, valued at $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finjan stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 5.86% of Finjan worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

