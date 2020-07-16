Financial Survey: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. Activision Blizzard (NYSE:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Q2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 9.40 $1.50 billion $2.08 38.05 Q2 $315.48 million 13.85 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -202.80

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 24.21% 14.57% 9.75% Q2 -25.45% -7.20% -2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Activision Blizzard and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 26 1 2.87 Q2 0 1 16 0 2.94

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus target price of $76.39, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $93.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Q2 on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution. The company also provides Q2 Corporate digital banking solutions designed to support commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, it offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

