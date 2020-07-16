Financial Contrast: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) versus Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 10.44 $880,000.00 $0.01 9,264.00 Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.77 -$61.23 million $0.82 26.39

Axon Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 4 4 0 2.50 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $93.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -0.26% -0.28% -0.18% Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Axon Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.