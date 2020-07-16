Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

