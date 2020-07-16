Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 348,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

