Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 262.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

