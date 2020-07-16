Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $30.00 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.