FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

