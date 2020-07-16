FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 2,950.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

