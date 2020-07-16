Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 5.8%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.21, approximately 792,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,119,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 108.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

