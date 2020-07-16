Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Farfetch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of FTCH opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

