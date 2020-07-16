FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FAMILYMART UNY/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FAMILYMART UNY/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

FYRTY opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. FAMILYMART UNY/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

