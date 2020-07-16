Fair Isaac Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

FICO stock opened at $408.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

