Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

