Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.