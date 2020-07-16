Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

