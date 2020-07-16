Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

